Interpol issues "red card" for Ukrainian woman in Monaco assassination attempt case

Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovskaya is wanted on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev and of participating in a criminal organization.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by a number of French media outlets, including Le Figaro and Nice-Matin.

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On July 3, Interpol issued an international wanted notice for 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovskaya. She is suspected of planting an explosive device that, when detonated in Monaco, seriously injured sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev and his family members.

Investigators identified the suspect using surveillance cameras

According to media reports, law enforcement officials tracked down Berezovskaya thanks to CCTV footage and the testimony of an eyewitness who had been in contact with her prior to the incident.

According to investigators, the woman stayed in Monaco for several days, familiarizing herself with the area and getting around, in part, in a rental car. The newspaper Le Figaro reported that she allegedly lives in Germany.

In addition, on July 2, French law enforcement officials obtained records from the front desk of a car rental agency where, according to the investigation, the suspect had rented a car using a false name.

The Monaco Prosecutor's Office stated that the suspect did not act alone

During a press conference on July 3, the Monaco Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that it took 48 hours to identify the suspect.

Deputy Prosecutor Morgan Raymond stated that, according to the investigation, the woman did not act alone. He said that law enforcement officials had detained two other men, whom they were investigating for possible involvement in the crime, but they were later released due to a lack of sufficient evidence.