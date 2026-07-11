74 clashes have been recorded on front line, with enemy launching most intense attacks in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 74 times.

This is mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 11 July, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is continuing. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Bachivsk, Potapivka, Tovstodubove and Hirky in the Sumy region; and Haty in the Chernihiv region were hit. The enemy also carried out air strikes on the city of Sumy.

The situation in the north

One clash with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the occupying forces carried out 39 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, three assaults by the invaders have been recorded in the areas of Lyman, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne; two firefights are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Petropavlivka and Podoliv.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy has attempted to advance five times in the areas of Druzhlyubivka, Stavky and Dibrova; one engagement is still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk front, nineteen attacks by the occupying forces have been recorded in the areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka; one firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks on our positions in the areas of Fedorivka Druha, Malynivka and Nykyforivka; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders have attempted to breach the defences eight times in the areas of Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, eighteen attempts by the occupiers have been recorded since the start of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of Kucheriv Yar, Shakove, Sofiivka, Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Serhiivka, Kam’yanka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne and Novopidhorodne; three firefights are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers launched three assaults in the areas of Voskresenka, Oleksandrohrad and Piddubne; one of these engagements is still ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Hirky, Tsvitkove and Vozdvyzhivka; one engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi sector. In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation either.