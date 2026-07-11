Whereabouts of Commander Luchanov of 155th Mechanised Brigade are currently being established, - ’North’ Operational Command

The "North" Operational Command has confirmed reports circulating in the media that Stanyslav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001), is wanted.

This has been reported by the "North" Operational Command, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement from the Command

"Information is circulating online regarding incidents involving military personnel from military unit A5001. With regard to the situation that has arisen, we would like to state the following. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident in question. The command of the "North" Operational Command is providing the law enforcement agencies with full support and is ensuring maximum transparency in the investigation. All unlawful acts will be subject to due legal assessment. Those found guilty will be held accountable in accordance with current legislation," the statement reads.

The "North" Operational Command emphasises that the individuals involved in the investigation have been suspended from their duties and are cooperating with the investigators.

The whereabouts of the commander of military unit A5001, who left his post without authorisation, are currently being established.

"Details that can be disclosed without compromising the investigation will be released by the law enforcement agencies. We ask members of the public and the media to refrain from disseminating information that has not been confirmed by the investigation," the command added.

Read more: OC West launches internal investigation in 155th Brigade after media report on "combat payments business"

What led up to it

Today, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanyslav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, is wanted after nine soldiers from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

It was reported that, on the night of 28 June, seven people broke into the yard of two brothers in the Kyiv region and took them away in an unknown direction. The men’s relatives told journalists that their whereabouts remain unknown.

Sources within law enforcement agencies, as reported by Hromadske, have stated that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, have been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv Regional Police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to information from "Ukrainska Pravda" sources within the law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of people but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the brigade commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.