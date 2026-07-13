Skelia Regiment liberates six villages from Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region

The 425th Skelia Assault Regiment liberated six villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ternove, Zaporizke, Novoheorhiivka, Vorone, Sichneve and Maliivka were returned to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ArmyInform.

Read more on our Telegram channel

De-occupation: offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region

It is noted that the advance reached a depth of 25 kilometres. During the offensive, critical losses were inflicted on Russia’s 120th Marine Division and units of the 68th Army Corps.

Read more: There are no grounds for dismissing Syrskyi due to situation at "Skelia", - Venislavskyi

How was this achieved?

According to the Skelia Regiment, dozens of assault groups simultaneously began advancing eastwards and southwards from the Velykomykhailivka area. The assault operations were conducted with continuous air support.

Systematic operations were also conducted to detect and eliminate Russian pilots.

Watch more: DIU special unit "Artan" is conducting operation to liberate Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO