Russians killed two people and injured 27 in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in day

Over the past day, Russian troops launched massive attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers carried out 1,031 strikes on 58 settlements, killing one person and wounding four others. In the Kherson region, another person was killed and 23 were wounded, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration and the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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Zaporizhzhia region

One person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 1,031 strikes on 58 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.



▪️ Russian forces carried out 26 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Malokaterynivka, Zarichne, Veselyanka, Yurkivka, Rozivka, Yasna Polyana, Novotroitske, Novoye Pole, Rybalske, Zorivka, Listivka, Barvinivka, Orikhiv, Vilnyanka, Preobrazhenka, Soniachne, Svoboda, Mykilsk, Yegorivka, and Chervona Krynytsia.



▪️ 725 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Ternuvate, Novotroitske, Trudoolenivka, Tavriiske, Pidhirne, Novoivanivka, Kanivske, Lezhine, Listivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Hulyaypilsk, Vozdvyzhivka, Rybne, Hirke, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Preobrazhenka, Novoselivka, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, and Olenokostiantynivka.

▪️ Russian forces carried out 26 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Malokaterynivka, Zarichne, Veselyanka, Yurkivka, Rozivka, Yasna Polyana, Novotroitske, Novoye Pole, Rybalske, Zorivka, Listivka, Barvinivka, Orikhiv, Vilnyanka, Preobrazhenka, Soniachne, Svoboda, Mykilsk, Yegorivka, and Chervona Krynytsia. ▪️ 725 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Ternuvate, Novotroitske, Trudoolenivka, Tavriiske, Pidhirne, Novoivanivka, Kanivske, Lezhine, Listivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Hulyaypilsk, Vozdvyzhivka, Rybne, Hirke, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Preobrazhenka, Novoselivka, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, and Olenokostiantynivka. ▪️ Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Charivne, and Hirky.



▪️ 275 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Rybne, Huliaypil, Staroukrainka, and Tsvitkove.

▪️ 275 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Rybne, Huliaypil, Staroukrainka, and Tsvitkove. There were 94 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, cars, and outbuildings.



Kherson region