Zelenskyy held meeting with Drapatyi, Horbatiuk and Apostol: I value objective assessment of situation. PHOTO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke today with three more experienced Ukrainian military officers: Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; and Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, Major General Drapatyi gave a briefing on the situation in the relevant sectors in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"I am grateful to all our units, which are effectively defeating the occupiers and preventing the Russian army from carrying out its assigned tasks. Secondly, we are fulfilling our agreements with partners and ensuring a steady supply of equipment to defend Ukraine. The top priority is air defence and the full fulfilment of contracts for the production of all types of drones," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy also noted that the discussion centred on the Oleksandrivka sector and the active operations of our Airborne Forces.

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Zelenskyy’s reaction

"I appreciate the objective assessment of the situation, the detailed analysis of the key needs of the corps and brigades on the fronts, the proposals regarding problematic issues and addressing supply shortfalls. We must not waste a single day in defending Ukraine’s independence, our positions and our people," the head of state concluded.