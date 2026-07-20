In June, number of civilian casualties in Ukraine reached its highest level since April 2022, - UN

In June 2026, at least 293 civilians were killed and another 1,990 were injured as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine. This is the highest monthly toll among the civilian population since April 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties are increasing for the third consecutive month

The report notes that, following a sharp rise in May, the number of civilian deaths and injuries continued to increase.

In June, casualties were:

10% higher than in May 2026 (282 killed and 1,794 wounded);

37% higher than in June 2025 (249 killed and 1,416 wounded).

Nearly 9,400 casualties in half a year

In the first six months of 2026, the UN documented 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 civilian injuries.

This represents:

a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2025 (1,122 killed and 5,734 injured);

a 114% increase compared to the first half of 2024 (940 killed and 3,442 injured).

Most casualties were caused by missiles and drones

Long-range missiles and attack drones were the main cause of civilian casualties in June. They accounted for 45% of all casualties—126 killed and 907 wounded.

Most of these attacks took place far from the front lines, particularly in Kyiv and Dnipro.

At the same time, near the front lines, the UN recorded the highest number of casualties from short-range drone attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion—89 killed and 588 wounded.

Airstrikes, artillery, and landmines

According to the UN mission, the following were also recorded in June:

44 killed and 280 wounded as a result of airstrikes;

27 killed and 171 wounded as a result of artillery shelling and multiple-launch rocket system strikes;

7 killed and 44 wounded by landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipro, and Kyiv were hit the hardest

The vast majority of casualties were recorded in territory controlled by Ukraine. Civilians were affected in 13 regions and in Kyiv.

The highest casualty figures in June were recorded in:

Zaporizhzhia — 23 killed, 229 wounded;

Kherson — 18 killed, 236 wounded;

Dnipro — 25 killed, 77 wounded;

Kyiv — 11 killed, 112 wounded.

The actual numbers may be higher

The UN Monitoring Mission emphasizes that the figures cited likely do not reflect the full extent of the casualties. Due to a lack of access to certain areas and the inability to verify all reports—especially during the first months of the full-scale war—the actual number of civilian deaths and injuries may be significantly higher.

Read more: UN has documented 129 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war since start of full-scale invasion