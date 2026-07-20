Poland to assess risk of provocations by Russia using captured Ukrainian drones, - media

Poland will investigate reports that Russia may be planning provocations using Ukrainian attack drones that fell into the hands of the occupying forces almost intact. This issue will be one of the main topics at the forthcoming meeting of the Polish government’s security committee.

According to Censor.NET, RMF24 reports this, citing Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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According to the minister, Russia has already intercepted a significant number of Ukrainian attack UAVs that were being used to carry out attacks on military targets within Russian territory. There is a risk that these drones could be used for ‘false flag’ hybrid operations against European states.

"This will be one of the key topics at tomorrow’s meeting," said Kosiniak-Kamysz, commenting on the agenda for the meeting of the Security Committee of the Council of Ministers.

In addition to potential provocations involving the use of drones, the Polish government plans to discuss enhancing preparedness for cyberattacks and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Read more: Poland May Transfer MiG-29s to Bulgaria If It Fails to Reach an Agreement with Ukraine, - Former Defense Minister Onyszkiewicz

The minister emphasised that Poland’s NATO allies also perceive similar threats. According to him, the Baltic states, Finland and Romania also consider it likely that Russia could carry out hybrid operations using captured Ukrainian drones.