Russian shelling has left consumers in five regions without power, - "Ukrenergo"

As a result of Russian drone and artillery attacks, consumers in five regions of Ukraine were left without power as of the morning of July 21. Emergency repair work is underway wherever the security situation allows.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from NEC "Ukrenergo."

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According to the company, new power outages caused by Russian shelling have been reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Power engineers have already begun repairing the damaged infrastructure.

In addition, severe weather has also caused localized power outages. Due to thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, four settlements in the Poltava and Mykolaiv regions were left completely or partially without power. Regional power company crews are restoring damaged power lines.

At the same time, "Ukrenergo" notes that the overall level of electricity consumption in Ukraine is in line with seasonal trends. As of 9:30 a.m. on July 21, it remained at the same level as the previous day.

However, on Sunday, July 20, the evening peak in consumption was 4.3% higher than on Friday, July 17. The power company attributes this to the traditional increase in demand at the start of the workweek.

Energy experts also recommend using energy-intensive electrical appliances during the period when solar power plants operate most efficiently—from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

See more: In occupied Crimea, people are being forced to register for military service in order to receive compensation for power and water cuts. PHOTO