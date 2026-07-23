Russia launches new strikes on southern Ukraine: at least three people killed, 27 more injured

On the night of July 23, Russian forces launched new attacks on Ukraine’s southern regions. The attacks targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. At least three people were killed and 27 others were wounded as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Odessa was hit by a nighttime drone attack

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Military-Civilian Administration, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones for most of the night.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. However, infrastructure facilities, several vehicles, and an office building were damaged, and windows in private homes were shattered.

Mykolaiv region was attacked by "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike drones. There were no damages or casualties as a result of these attacks, reported Georgiy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

In the evening, the enemy also launched what is believed to be a ballistic strike on the Mykolaiv district. In addition, four FPV drones attacked the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties in any of these incidents.

Kherson Region: One person was killed, and 20 others were injured

Over the past 24 hours, dozens of settlements in the Kherson region—including Kherson, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Novovorontsovka, Darivka, Antonivka, and Komyshany—were subjected to airstrikes, artillery fire, and drone attacks, reported Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Three high-rise buildings, 28 private homes, a gas station, a store, outbuildings, cell towers, agricultural equipment, and vehicles were damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and 20 others were injured.

The Zaporizhzhia region has been hit by more than 900 strikes

According to regional authorities, Russian troops carried out 913 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers carried out the following:

19 airstrikes;

678 attacks by various types of drones, primarily FPV;

one salvo from a multiple launch rocket system;

215 artillery attacks.

Two people were killed and seven others were injured as a result of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.