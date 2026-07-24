Russia is hunting companies that supply weapons and drones to Ukraine: German intelligence agency warns of threat

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has warned of a high level of threat from Russian espionage, cyberattacks, and sabotage against defense companies that cooperate with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a source at the Center for Strategic Communications.



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Russia has released a list of companies

The BfV noted that in the spring of 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a list of 21 European companies that Moscow accused of manufacturing and supplying drones to Ukraine.



Three German companies were included on the list, and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, openly identified them as potential military targets.

Several exposed covert operations.

German intelligence agencies also reported several exposed espionage operations. In particular, one of the detainees is suspected of passing information to Russia about military aid to Ukraine and companies developing drones and robotic systems.



According to the investigation, two other suspects were monitoring an employee of a company that supplies drones and components to Ukraine.



The BfV identifies the logistics routes through which military aid reaches Ukraine as a specific target of Russian intelligence services.



At the same time, the Kremlin is increasingly using so-called "low-level agents"—people without special training who are recruited via messaging apps to carry out specific espionage or sabotage missions.

Defense contractors were urged to step up security

The BfV called on defense companies to strengthen their physical, information, and cybersecurity measures, and urged employees not to disclose work-related information on social media and to report any suspicious activity.