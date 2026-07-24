Water supply disruptions at ZNPP, - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that hostilities have caused disruptions to the water supply at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and in the surrounding areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

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Grossi noted that, at this time, no shortages of well water—which is used to cool nuclear fuel in reactors—have been reported.

At the same time, attacks on Energodar and its surrounding areas—where a significant portion of the plant’s staff lives—damaged the local power infrastructure, leading to disruptions in the water supply in the city and on the ZNPP grounds.

IAEA observers have limited access to water

According to Grossi, IAEA experts at the plant have had only limited access to tap water since July 18.

He also noted that, since December, the agency's mission has been unable to visit the nearby emergency operations center due to security risks.

Grossi called for the protection of the plant's staff

The head of the IAEA emphasized that uninterrupted access to basic services is critical for the work of nuclear power plant employees.

"Nuclear power plant personnel must be protected at all times," Grossi emphasized.