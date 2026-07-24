Protests may stop if Zelenskyy publicly says he will not appoint Fedorov as Defense Minister, - Hnezdilov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must openly explain why he is not reinstating Mykhailo Fedorov to the Ministry of Defense and why he is transferring Yevhen Khmara from the SSU.

This was stated by military official Serhii Hnezdilov in an interview with journalist Iryna Romaliiska, according to Censor.NET.

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He noted that he sees no other serious reasons why Fedorov should not be reinstated as defense minister today.

Also, according to Hnezdilov, Khmara was an excellent head of the SSU.

"Why are we removing someone who is truly qualified, who has done so much for the SSU? Someone who planned many operations, all of which were successful. We’re removing her to an administrative position that serves a completely different purpose. Meanwhile, he could continue to be of use where he was. Even as head of the SSU, he could continue to inflict significant damage on the enemy.

"Meanwhile, Fedorov will continue to serve in the position where he has achieved some significant results," he explained.

The journalist also asked why Gnezdilov supports continuing the protests calling for Fedorov's resignation.

"If the president believes that Fedorov is not the right person for the job, then let him address the public and say: 'Dear protesters, your voices have been heard; I have made concessions; Drapatiy has been appointed head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; and now, as head of state, I truly believe it is necessary to appoint Yevhen Khmara as defense minister. This is my final decision, so I urge everyone to accept this compromise."

"In the case of such communication, we can speak of some kind of reaction from civil society to this direct statement," the military official emphasized.