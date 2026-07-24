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News Attacks on the energy sector
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There are power outages in five regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy

Ministry of Energy: Power outages in five regions due to Russian shelling

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine's power grid as of July 24, according to Censor.NET.

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Restoration Work

It is noted that utility workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

No restrictions are expected

No restrictions are currently expected. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of your distribution system operators.

"It is advisable to shift active power consumption to daytime hours today—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.," added the Ministry of Energy.

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Ministry of Energy (246) energy outages (391) power outage (52)
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