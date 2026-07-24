Air alert sounds 90% of time in Zaporizhzhia region, - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia region, air raid alerts have become almost constant—the region is free of danger signals for only about 10% of the time. In some areas, the alerts can last around the clock.

According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on the "We Are Ukraine" program.

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According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the biggest difference between daytime and nighttime strikes with guided bombs lies in civilians’ ability to react to the threat in a timely manner.

"During the day, residents at least have the opportunity to orient themselves based on the air raid siren, as well as on the intensified air raid sirens that are currently sounding during the launch of KABs. During nighttime attacks, of course, it’s much harder to get a sense of what’s happening, because the reaction time is four to five minutes from the moment of launch until the KAB reaches the city center," Fedorov noted.

He emphasized that, given such a short time frame, residents of Zaporizhzhia must respond as quickly as possible to air raid alerts, especially at night.

FPV drones and "Molniya": Most targets are successfully destroyed

Fedorov reported that Russian troops regularly attempt to attack Zaporizhzhia with FPV drones, but the Ukrainian military is successfully countering them.

"We are currently receiving reports that three FPV drones have been detected. Thanks to our Armed Forces of Ukraine, none of them reached their target, but the enemy is constantly trying to breach our air defenses," he said.

The occupiers are also making widespread use of "Molniya"-type drones equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities.

"The enemy launches roughly 100 or more 'Molniya' drones at Zaporizhzhia every day, and 99% of them don't reach the regional capital. Thanks to our Armed Forces," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

According to him, the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare systems makes it possible to destroy the vast majority of such drones.

Jet-powered "Shaheds"—a new challenge for air defense

Fedorov also drew attention to "Shahed"-type jet drones, which, he said, have become one of the most difficult challenges for Ukraine's air defense forces.

"This is a new weapon that the enemy began using on a large scale not long ago. But it is extremely difficult to counter it from a distance of 20 km from the front line because it travels at high speed. Our military is improving its capabilities, looking for ways to counter the enemy’s new drones," he concluded.