In interests of national security, Starlink registration procedure must be changed immediately, - Butusov

The enemy continues to use Starlink satellite communication terminals by activating accounts through agents recruited within Ukraine. To protect national security interests, Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps ‘Charter’, has called for an immediate change to the Starlink registration procedure.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russian troops continue to use Starlink by mass-activating accounts through agents they have recruited in Ukraine. A resident of Dnipro activated a record number of Starlink accounts for the Russian occupiers – over a thousand! He was detained by the Security Service. A major part of the SSU’s work in every region involves tracking down such ‘droppers’ who turn up at local Administrative Service Centres to register Starlink devices for the occupiers. At present, there are no restrictions on such registration – simply provide the terminal number, and it will be activated," the military official noted.

Butusov believes that to register a terminal, a person must visit the Administrative Service Centre in person with the device.

"The physical presence of the device with its number and the person’s passport, which must be recorded in photos and on video. Law enforcement agencies must be involved in verifying the person’s identity; registration of the terminal may be refused without giving reasons. Registrars also need to be monitored, as they too are being drawn into acts of treason," the commander stated.

He emphasised that the proposed solution does not require any additional expenditure and called for it to be adopted as soon as possible.

See more: Russian agent detained who verified over 1,000 Starlink terminals for Russia – SSU. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that on 25 July, the Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit reported the arrest in Dnipro of a Russian agent who, on the enemy’s orders, had organised a large-scale scheme to illegally verify Starlink systems.