Criminal group that misappropriated over UAH 37 million in donations supporting Ukraine exposed: former Foreign Ministry state secretary organised scheme

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed an organised criminal group headed by a former state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Its members misappropriated funds sent by foreign nationals and donors to support Ukraine at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the NABU press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the investigation establish?

According to the investigation, the Foreign Ministry state secretary persuaded international donors and subordinate employees of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad to transfer financial assistance to the bank account of a non-governmental organisation under his control.

According to expert findings, the funds received by the NGO legally constituted earmarked budget funds of the special fund of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Bureau said the money was subsequently transferred to the accounts of controlled individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, which then channelled it through cash-conversion centres to turn it into cash. The scheme’s participants used the laundered money for their own enrichment.

To create the appearance that the NGO was operating lawfully, the participants in the scheme fabricated letters and signed grant agreements containing false information.

The investigation has so far established that more than UAH 37 million was laundered (approximately $1.28 million at the time the crime was committed).

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Suspects identified

The suspects include:

former Foreign Ministry state secretary (from 2020 to 2024), who organised the scheme;

former head of the Foreign Ministry state secretary’s office and current diplomatic employee;

adviser to a former foreign minister and head of the controlled NGO;

the NGO’s accountant.

They have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190, Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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