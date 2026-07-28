Russia has reported massive drone attack on Moscow: airport operations have been temporarily restricted. VIDEO

On the night of 28 July, the Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack, with the drones allegedly heading for Moscow. In the wake of the attack, restrictions were imposed on the operations of several airports in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Initially, Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that 12 drones had allegedly been shot down. He later reported a further 21 drones, and after 5.00 am, the number of UAVs allegedly shot down rose by another 40.

According to the latest statements from the Russian side, air defence forces have allegedly destroyed a total of 81 drones flying towards Moscow.

Moscow airports have suspended operations

Due to the attack, Rosaviatsia has temporarily imposed restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

The Russian authorities have not released any official reports on the consequences of the attack or any damage caused.

Photos and videos of drones flying overhead, as well as smoke in the Moscow region, were posted on Russian Telegram channels and social media.

According to these sources, one of the possible targets may have been a recycling plant in Chekhov, near Moscow, which specialises in tyre recycling and the production of rubber granules. There were also reports of a possible strike on Wildberries’ warehouses in the village of Koledino.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Update

According to available information, drones struck the "Hydrostalkonstruktsiya" plant in Chekhov. The plant specializes in the production of components for power plants and hydraulic structures.

Information regarding the extent of the damage or the consequences of the attack is currently being verified.

There are also reports of a fire in the village of Koledino in the Moscow Region, where a number of warehouses caught fire.

There is currently no official information regarding the cause of the fire or possible damage. Russian authorities have, as usual, stated that air defense systems were activated.

Watch more: Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO