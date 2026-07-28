Occupiers attack in small groups and make extensive use of drones in Sloviansk direction – 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces continue actively attempting to infiltrate gaps between positions while carrying out large-scale strikes with guided aerial bombs and various types of drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, an operator with the call sign "Simba" from the Heavenly Punishment Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa said this during the national telethon.

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According to him, large-scale mechanised assaults are now rare in this sector of the front. Instead, the occupiers operate in small infantry groups of one or two soldiers, attempting to advance covertly, establish themselves at individual positions and build up forces.

Russia uses "disposable" assault troops

The serviceman noted that Ukrainian defenders detect and eliminate such groups in a timely manner.

At the same time, the large number of drones in the air significantly complicates logistics for both sides. According to Simba, both Ukrainian and Russian units are attempting to take control of or cut supply routes.

He also stressed that most Russian assault troops have a low level of training. According to him, the Russian command frequently sends so-called "disposable" soldiers into attacks without concern for their survival.

Russian UAV operators deliberately target logistics

At the same time, according to the serviceman, more professional specialised units of the occupying forces are operating in certain sectors of the front.

Simba also highlighted the high level of training among Russian drone operators. He noted that they deliberately target Ukrainian logistics in the so-called "kill zone" and continue striking civilians.

Watch more: "We can’t do without artillery": Denysov, commander of 81st Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, on drone-cannon tandem and heavy fighting on Sloviansk-Kramatorsk front. VIDEO