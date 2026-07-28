Russia won’t be able to quickly mobilize 500,000 soldiers, but it will continue to escalate war through technology, - Butusov

Russia is unlikely to be able to mobilise a further 500,000 military personnel this autumn, but even a smaller number of reinforcements would pose a serious challenge for Ukraine.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard, ‘Khartiia’, in an interview with Liga.net.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Responding to a question about predictions regarding a new wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation, he noted that he did not share the estimate of half a million new recruits.

"I don’t think they’re capable of mobilising 500,000, but even a smaller number would still be a serious challenge," said Butusov.

The development of Russian technology is the main threat

At the same time, he emphasised that the main threat lies not only in the number of personnel, but also in the development of Russian warfare technologies.

According to Butusov, the enemy will continue to improve its use of drones and its countermeasures against Ukrainian drones.

Commenting on the effectiveness of Ukraine’s middle-strike attacks, he noted that their success cannot be sustained, as Russia is already adapting to the new tactics.

"This is by no means a panacea in war... After a while, the enemy steps up its countermeasures and develops and strengthens its own medium-range strike capabilities. And this advantage will be neutralised within a couple of months," the military officer concluded.

Read more in the article "There is no Messiah in Ukraine": Butusov on the new commander-in-chief, the front line and the future of the Ukrainian army