Peskov’s wife demands lifting of EU sanctions and compensation of over €2 million - Reuters

Tatyana Navka, the wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, is seeking to have the European Court of Justice lift the sanctions imposed on her following the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. In addition, she is demanding that the Council of the European Union pay her more than 2 million euros in compensation for alleged material and non-material damages.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, the European Commission stated that the sanctions were imposed on legal grounds and are sufficiently justified.

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The EU explained why the sanctions remain in effect

European Commission spokesperson Anwar al-Anouni emphasized that adding any individual to the sanctions list requires a unanimous decision by all 27 EU member states and is based on sufficient evidence.

According to him, Navka is a co-owner of companies and property in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and she is also linked to Dmitry Peskov, who actively supports the Kremlin’s policy regarding the war against Ukraine.

"It supports actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence," said a European Commission spokesperson.

Read more: Peskov dismisses Zelenskyy’s claim that 30,000 North Korean troops may join war – Russian media

What Peskov's wife is demanding

In her lawsuit, Navka argues that the sanctions against her were not sufficiently justified and that legal and factual errors were allegedly made when they were imposed. She also claims that the EU has not proven her connection to the objectives for which the restrictions were imposed.

In addition to the lifting of sanctions, the wife of the Kremlin spokesman is demanding compensation from the Council of the European Union for financial and reputational damages totaling more than 2 million euros.

Subject to sanctions since 2022

The European Union imposed sanctions on Tatiana Navka in June 2022 as part of a package of restrictions targeting individuals it considers to be involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. At that time, Dmitry Peskov’s daughter, Elizaveta, and his son, Nikolai, were also added to the sanctions list.