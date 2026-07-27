Peskov dismisses Zelenskyy’s claim that 30,000 North Korean troops may join war – Russian media

The Kremlin has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Russia allegedly plans to deploy another 30,000 North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm or deny the information.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media, including Vedomosti, reported this.

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During a briefing, Peskov was asked to comment on Zelenskyy’s statement that Russia was considering deploying additional North Korean troops to take part in the war.

"I do not consider it necessary to comment on this. It is not for Zelenskyy to speak about our plans," the Kremlin spokesperson said.

As reported, on 25 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was preparing to deploy approximately 30,000 more North Korean troops. According to him, preparations to receive them have been underway in the Voronezh region since June. The head of state also reported that North Korea was preparing to supply Russia with new ballistic missile launchers.

In April 2025, Moscow officially acknowledged the participation of North Korean troops in hostilities in the Kursk region, citing provisions of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea.

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