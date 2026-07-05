Peskov stated that "real war" is ongoing in Ukraine due to Western interference

The Kremlin has stated that its "special military operation" in Ukraine has already turned into a "full-scale war" because Western countries have become involved in the conflict.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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The West intervened

According to him, it all began, allegedly, as a ‘special military operation’, but the West intervened.

"The war is ongoing; it is a real war. Do you know why it is a war? Because it all began as a ‘special military operation’. It is continuing as a war because Kyiv has the backing of Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo and, unfortunately, Washington," said the dictator’s spokesperson.

Read more: Russia will continue to increase pressure on Ukraine, - Peskov

Ukraine’s strikes against Russia

Peskov also claimed that Ukraine is allegedly being helped to target Russian targets using satellites.

"They help with targeting via their satellites, and foreign weapons are guided towards our targets through their entire infrastructure," he said.