Russia will continue to increase pressure on Ukraine, - Peskov

The Kremlin is threatening to "continue putting pressure" on Ukraine in order to achieve its war aims.

According to Censor.NET, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for dictator Putin, made this statement to Russian propagandists.

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Details

"Russia will continue to step up pressure on the 'Kyiv regime' to achieve its goal," he said.

According to Peskov, Russian Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov briefed Putin on the results of the massive strike on Ukraine.

This morning, Gerasimov briefed Putin on the results of the Russian Armed Forces' massive strike on military and military-related targets in Ukraine.

Watch: Nighttime strike on Kyiv: logistics center destroyed. VIDEO + PHOTOS

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 13 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.