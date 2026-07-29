Female informant who harbored occupier and "leaked" positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO

Based on evidence gathered by counter-intelligence officers and investigators from the Security Service, another enemy informant has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect was harbouring a Russian soldier and, acting on his instructions, directed fire at the Defence Forces in the frontline town of Lyman, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

SBU counter-intelligence officers detained the female agent back in May this year in eastern Ukraine. At the same time, during a special operation, Ukrainian soldiers killed a Russian soldier for whom she had been providing a hideout.

The occupier then enlisted the woman in directing enemy fire. In particular, she relayed the locations of Ukrainian defenders known to her to a Russian militant. The invader reported their coordinates to his unit via radio so that the shelling could be adjusted.

As the investigation revealed, the enemy’s mission was carried out by a 58-year-old local woman who was unemployed and had been recruited by the invaders. During one of the assaults on the outskirts of the city, a Russian soldier with the call sign ‘Shaman’ infiltrated the area and made contact with her. The woman subsequently began hiding him in an empty neighbouring house.

On the basis of evidence provided by the Security Service, the court found the defendant guilty.

She has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with her property to be confiscated.

Watch more: Two Russian agents who were directing strikes against Defence Forces targets in Donetsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

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