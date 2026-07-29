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Putin’s final push: What awaits us this autumn? / Trump’s new sanctions / Uncensored. LIVE

Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the main events of recent days live on air.

In particular, the programme covers the following topics:

  • What is the Kremlin preparing for the autumn, and will this stage prove decisive in the war?
  • Will Putin dare to launch a new wave of mobilisation?
  • Will Trump step up sanctions pressure on Russia?

Join the livestream and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

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Watch more: Major mobilisation in Russia: will it happen and when? / China against Russia? / Elections in autumn? / Uncensored. VIDEO

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Vladimir Putin (4070) Russia (14200) sanctions (2506) Donald Trump (3067) Butkevych Bohdan (14)
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