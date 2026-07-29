Putin’s final push: What awaits us this autumn? / Trump’s new sanctions / Uncensored. LIVE
Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the main events of recent days live on air.
In particular, the programme covers the following topics:
- What is the Kremlin preparing for the autumn, and will this stage prove decisive in the war?
- Will Putin dare to launch a new wave of mobilisation?
- Will Trump step up sanctions pressure on Russia?
Join the livestream and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.
Current fundraiser
Fundraiser for a pickup truck for the Mobile Fire Group of the air defence platoon protecting the Training Centre!
Goal: 415 000.00 ₴
Link to the Jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/27oiXpthTC
Jar card number: 4874 1000 3087 5010
PrivatBank card: 4731219653847933
PayPal [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password