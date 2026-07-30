Poland raised its air force due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine: sirens sounded in Lublin
On the night of July 30, Poland put its air defense forces on alert and scrambled military aircraft in response to a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social media platform X.
The command noted that, due to the activity of Russian long-range aircraft striking targets in Ukraine, a military aviation operation was launched in Polish airspace.
Fighter jets and a long-range radar detection aircraft were scrambled. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on high alert.
The Polish military command emphasized that these measures were preventive in nature and were aimed at protecting the country’s airspace, particularly areas located near territories that may be at risk of Russian strikes.
An air raid alert was issued in Lublin
At around 3:50 a.m. local time, air raid sirens sounded in Lublin due to the threat of an air strike, according to Wirtualna Polska.
A few minutes later, at 3:59 a.m., the all-clear was announced.
Marcin Bubicz, a spokesperson for the Lublin Voivode, confirmed that the warning came from the Polish Government Security Center.
According to him, the threat of air strikes was real and confirmed. The alert was in effect throughout the entire Lublin Voivodeship, with the exception of the northern counties.
A massive strike on July 30
- On the night of July 30, 2026, Russia launched yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction, and fires were reported in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires, and one person was killed.
- Residential buildings were damaged in Lviv following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise buildings on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouse facilities of a private company—one person was killed. A "Nova Poshta" terminal was also hit, causing a fire that was extinguished by emergency responders.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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