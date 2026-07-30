Poland raised its air force due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine: sirens sounded in Lublin

On the night of July 30, Poland put its air defense forces on alert and scrambled military aircraft in response to a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social media platform X.

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The command noted that, due to the activity of Russian long-range aircraft striking targets in Ukraine, a military aviation operation was launched in Polish airspace.

Fighter jets and a long-range radar detection aircraft were scrambled. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on high alert.

The Polish military command emphasized that these measures were preventive in nature and were aimed at protecting the country’s airspace, particularly areas located near territories that may be at risk of Russian strikes.

An air raid alert was issued in Lublin

At around 3:50 a.m. local time, air raid sirens sounded in Lublin due to the threat of an air strike, according to Wirtualna Polska.

A few minutes later, at 3:59 a.m., the all-clear was announced.

Marcin Bubicz, a spokesperson for the Lublin Voivode, confirmed that the warning came from the Polish Government Security Center.

According to him, the threat of air strikes was real and confirmed. The alert was in effect throughout the entire Lublin Voivodeship, with the exception of the northern counties.

A massive strike on July 30