"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and enemy training ground in Zaporizhzhia region have been struck, - General Staff

On July 29 and during the night of July 30, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on an Oil Refinery in Perm

On July 29, the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Perm, Perm Krai, the Russian Federation, was struck.

A direct hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the plant’s grounds.

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The plant has a capacity of approximately 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, lubricants, and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Strike on an enemy training ground

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck the "Prymorskyi Posad" training ground in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.