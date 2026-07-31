Trump wants to change bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia, - Politico

U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing amendments to the bill on the so-called "hellish sanctions" against Russia, which could complicate and delay its passage by Congress.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this.

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According to the publication, the bill—co-sponsored by Senator Lindsey Graham—is nearing consideration in the Senate. However, its final passage may be delayed.

The House of Representatives will not be able to begin consideration of the bill until lawmakers return from their summer recess in September. Furthermore, fast-tracking the bill through the Senate requires the consent of all 100 senators, which could also pose a serious obstacle.

According to one of Politico's sources, the document may not be adopted until the end of the year.

Trump Proposes Expanding Measures to Include Iran

Additional difficulties arose after Trump proposed expanding the bill. The U.S. president stated that the bill should include not only sanctions against Iran, but also tariffs on countries that purchase Iranian oil, similar to those proposed for buyers of Russian energy resources.

"I would like them to add Iran to the list of countries subject to tariffs, not just sanctions. I think that's important. That's exactly what Lindsey wanted," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Democrats fear an expansion of presidential powers

Trump's initiative has raised concerns among Democrats. They fear that the president's broad authority to impose tariffs could be used not only to put pressure on Russia or Iran, but also as a tool to influence U.S. allies.

As Politico notes, it was precisely the disputes over presidential powers that had already caused previous versions of the bill to fail.

Ukraine expects the resolution to be adopted as soon as possible

Kyiv is counting on the document being adopted quickly, since it will take some time for the sanctions to take full effect once they are imposed. Against the backdrop of the ongoing war, every delay counts.

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