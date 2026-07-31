Reports from Tatarstan of attack on Wildberries logistics centre and explosions near oil refineries. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 31 July, reports emerged from Tatarstan of a drone attack on the Wildberries logistics centre in Zelenodolsk, as well as explosions in Nizhnekamsk. Local residents have reported a large fire in the area around the oil refineries.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to OSINT analysis by ASTRA, drones attacked the Wildberries logistics centre in Zelenodolsk. Smoke was seen rising above the complex following the strike.

It is noted that this logistics centre had already been targeted by drones on 23 July.

Residents in Nizhnekamsk reported a series of explosions

In the morning, residents of Nizhnekamsk reported more than 30 explosions. Following this, eyewitnesses posted footage of a large fire burning in the area of one of the local oil refineries.

It is not yet clear whether the fire is linked to a drone attack or is part of a routine operational process.

Reports from eyewitnesses about the incident are circulating in local chat groups. According to one user, her relative called the emergency services on 112 after seeing the fire. She said the operator informed her that the relevant services might be dispatched to the scene.

Two large oil refineries operate in the industrial zone

Nizhnekamsk’s main oil refining facilities are located in a single industrial zone. In particular, JSC ‘TANECO’ and JSC ‘TAIF-NK’ operate there, both of which are among the region’s largest oil refineries.

No official information regarding possible damage to facilities or the consequences of the attack had been released at the time of publication.

See more: Drones attacked Volgograd: Wildberries and the Lukoil oil refinery may have been targeted. VIDEO+PHOTO





