Zelenskyy speaks with Vance: Patriot interceptors remain top priority

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We discussed the results of our recent meeting with President Trump in Washington, which was positive and productive. Russian air strikes on our country continue unabated, and air defence – specifically, Patriot interceptors against ballistic missiles – remains the top priority," the president said.

Zelenskyy and Vance also discussed the impact of the war on global markets.

"We agreed that our teams would remain in contact and follow up on everything we discussed today. I thank the United States for supporting Ukraine and our people," he concluded.

Read more: "Results of Russian offensives are approaching zero; they are paying dearly for every kilometre," - Vance