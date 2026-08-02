Powerful explosion has rocked restaurant in central Moscow, killing and injuring several people. Media reports say restaurant was celebrating birthday of general. VIDEO

On Saturday, 1 August, a loud explosion rocked a restaurant in central Moscow. Initial reports suggest that there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the incident.

This is being reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

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The Telegram channel Baza reports that the explosion took place at the Balzi Rossi restaurant. The venue was closed today for a private banquet, the channel states.

Russian media are reporting three deaths and 17 people in critical condition. There are 21 casualties in total.

Dozens of ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene.

Russian media outlets are also reporting that the explosion was allegedly caused by a gas leak.

An eyewitness told the Astra Telegram channel that the restaurant was hosting a birthday celebration for a general. Many cars with black license plates were parked near the restaurant.

Black license plates are typically used on vehicles belonging to the Armed Forces and certain other law enforcement agencies. In addition, a Rosgvardia bus was parked nearby. However, the Telegram channel notes that this information has not been confirmed and requires further verification.

Footage from the scene