"Reserve+" app has experienced malfunction—service is temporarily unavailable

As of the morning of August 3, "Reserve+" is not loading and is not functioning properly.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Since 8:30 a.m., users have been reporting that they are unable to log in to the service. There are currently no official comments from the Ministry of Defense regarding the causes of the outage.

While these technical issues persist, those subject to military service are advised to carry their paper military registration documents with them to avoid potential difficulties during inspections.