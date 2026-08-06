In July, Ukraine saw highest number of civilian deaths since April 2022, - UN

In July, Ukraine recorded its highest number of civilian deaths since April 2022 due to an intensification of Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the UN press service, citing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine.

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Heaviest civilian casualties due to shelling

However, the statement does not specify the total number of fatalities for July. It is noted that at least 17 civilians were killed and a further 44 were injured as a result of a night-time attack by Russian forces on Tuesday, mainly in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

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Strikes on cities and rising casualty figures

In addition to Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were targeted by air strikes and drone attacks. Dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of the shelling. Damage was also reported to residential buildings, schools, public transport facilities, water supply systems and humanitarian aid depots.

According to the UN monitoring mission, 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 injuries were confirmed in the first half of 2026. This is 37 per cent more than in the same period of 2025, and 114 per cent more than a year earlier. The increase is attributed to an intensification of long-range attacks by Russia.