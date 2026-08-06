Russians struck Sumy with four KABs: two people were injured, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged

On the night of August 6, Russian troops carried out four strikes with guided aerial bombs (KAB) on civilian infrastructure in Sumy. At least two people were injured as a result of the attack, and significant damage was also reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, Russian troops dropped four guided bombs on the city, striking civilian targets.

High-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

Near the epicenters of the explosions, high-rise residential buildings, non-residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. The shock wave shattered hundreds of windows.

There are casualties

According to preliminary data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, at least two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. Information on the extent of the damage and the number of casualties is being verified.