Trump quarreled with Pentagon chief over missile shortage, - WP

U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an explanation from Pentagon chief Pete Hagseth regarding the ammunition shortage. The shortage of missiles is also affecting military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports on this.

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The dispute between Trump and Hegset took place behind the scenes at a government meeting at Camp David. According to the publication’s sources, the White House chief was disappointed that, in his view, he had been misled about the actual state of ammunition stocks, especially given the escalating situation surrounding Iran.

According to the newspaper's sources, Hegset denied the allegations against him and stated that the president had not received complete information through his deputy, Stephen Fineberg.

The publication notes that the conflict was yet another sign of Trump’s growing dissatisfaction with the Pentagon chief’s performance. In particular, it was Hegset who was one of the main advocates of a military operation against Iran and who convinced the president that it would be quick and relatively easy.

The missile shortage has influenced decisions regarding Iran and is affecting support for Ukraine

The Washington Post notes that during the Senate hearings in July, Hagseth declined to comment on his recommendations to the president regarding Iran and attributed the ammunition shortage to decisions made by the Biden administration.

According to one source, it was precisely the shortage of long-range guided missiles and interceptor missiles that was one of the reasons Trump decided against launching new large-scale strikes against Iran in recent days.

According to the publication, the shortage of air defense systems is also affecting military aid to Ukraine, making it more vulnerable to Russian missile and drone attacks.

An American official noted that the shortage of interceptor missiles is forcing the U.S. to more carefully assess the feasibility of using its existing munitions against airborne threats.

It will take years to replenish the reserves

The Washington Post notes that, despite the signing of new contracts for the production of certain types of ammunition—including missiles for the Patriot systems—it may take up to two years to manufacture them. As a result, it will not be possible to quickly resolve the shortage of supplies.