Units of Ministry of Internal Affairs make up about 25% of Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, - Vyhivskyi

The combat units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs fulfill a dual role: they participate in combat operations and ensure the country's internal security.

According to Censor.NET, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky stated this during the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad.

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He emphasized that the combat units of the National Guard, the National Police, and the State Border Guard Service account for about 25% of the total strength of the security and defense forces.

"Our fighters are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces on the toughest fronts, carrying out offensive and defensive operations, and inflicting losses on the enemy," Vyhivsky said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the ministry’s troops, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are carrying out combat missions in the most challenging sectors of the front, conducting offensive and defensive operations, and inflicting casualties on Russian forces.

At the same time, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs continue to maintain law and order, respond to the consequences of Russian attacks, evacuate the population, and ensure security within the country.

Vyhivsky emphasized that it is precisely the combination of combat functions and internal security that defines the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ unique role in Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Forensic Service is stepping up efforts to identify the deceased

According to Vyhivsky, the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs plays an important role in documenting war crimes; its specialists examine weapons, missile debris, and drone parts.

The identification of the deceased—particularly the remains returned as part of repatriation efforts—remains a particularly challenging task.

The minister noted that Ukrainian experts have already gained unique experience in this field, which has attracted significant interest from international partners, and that the development of specialized laboratories and identification centers remains one of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ priorities.