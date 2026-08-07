Fedorov announced talks with Musk on using Starlink against Russian launchers

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he is continuing negotiations with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regarding the possibility of using the Starlink satellite internet service to target Russian ballistic missile launchers on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was discussed during his conversation on a podcast with volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko.

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According to Fedorov, information about the negotiations had already been made public, and his last conversation with Elon Musk took place a few days ago.

At the same time, he emphasized that achieving the result Ukraine needs remains a difficult task.

"Yes, the information was public... We are in contact with Musk; we last spoke a few days ago. It's a difficult task right now to achieve the result we need to achieve in this communication," Fedorov said.

He mentioned the suspension of Starlink service for Russians

Fedorov also noted that earlier negotiations with Elon Musk had helped secure the shutdown of Starlink for Russian military personnel on Ukrainian territory.

According to him, this was an important decision, as the Russians' use of satellite internet—particularly on "Shahed"-type drones—posed a significant threat to Ukraine.

The details of the negotiations have not been disclosed

Fedorov noted that he cannot disclose the details of the negotiations with the founder of SpaceX at this time.

At the same time, he assured that the Ukrainian side continues to work toward achieving the necessary result.

"Discussions are currently underway. I can't go into all the details, but we'll do everything we can to achieve a result," he concluded.