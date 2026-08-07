Poland's largest opposition party, "Law and Justice" (PiS), has lost more than five percentage points in voter support over the past month, while anti-Ukrainian political forces continue to gain ground in the polls.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of an Opinia24 poll, which are published by Onet.

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The ruling "Civic Coalition" continues to enjoy the strongest support among Polish voters, with 30.3% of respondents saying they are ready to vote for it. This is one percentage point less than in the previous poll.

At the same time, the approval rating for Yaroslav Kaczyński’s "Law and Justice" party fell to 17.2%, representing a drop of 5.6 percentage points. In contrast, the anti-Ukrainian "Confederation" improved its result to 15.3%, gaining 1.9 percentage points.

If parliamentary elections were held now, another anti-Ukrainian force would also enter the Sejm: the "Confederation of the Polish Crown" with 9% support, "The Left" with 7%, and former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s "Development Plus" party, which is polling at 5.3%.

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The authors of the study note that the most significant changes are taking place on the right wing of Polish politics.

"The most significant developments are taking place on the right wing of the political scene. This turmoil within the Law and Justice party is clearly strengthening both 'Confederations,'" according to an analysis by Opinia24.

Sociologists also note that "Law and Justice" is showing its lowest level of support among potential voters in recent years, while the combined rating of the two "Confederations" has almost matched the level of support that PiS enjoyed back in June.