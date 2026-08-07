Skelia comments on reports of assault troops being transferred to other units: None of its units withdrawn from current positions

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" continues to carry out combat missions in all designated sectors. None of its units have been withdrawn from their current positions or ceased carrying out their assigned missions.

The Skelia Regiment told Censor.NET this while commenting on reports that its assault troops were allegedly being transferred to other military units.

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The regiment noted that organisational decisions regarding the distribution of personnel among military units fall within the remit of the higher military command and form part of the command and control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces during wartime. The regiment complies with all orders governing the transfer of personnel.

"Our service members have undergone high-quality training with the Skelia Regiment, gained combat experience and are now a valuable personnel resource for the Ukrainian military. If the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decides to reinforce other brigades with them, we regard this as Skelia’s contribution to strengthening the country’s entire defence. We were, are and will remain the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our duty is not to discuss orders but to carry them out. We fully support the Commander-in-Chief, regardless of his rank or surname, because he bears responsibility for preserving Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Skelia Regiment said it would continue training service members, carrying out combat missions assigned by the Commander-in-Chief and supporting other Defence Forces units when necessary.

"We urge the media not to spread speculation or value judgements about the regiment’s alleged disbandment. Such claims must be made exclusively on the basis of official decisions by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the regiment added.

Read more: Beaten and locked in shed for "breaches of discipline": two soldiers from "Skelia" regiment have been notified of suspicion of torturing their comrades – SBI. PHOTO

Background

The previous day, media reports emerged that Skelia assault troops had begun to be transferred to other units.

Read more: Investigation into "Skelia": SBI detains soldier on suspicion of violence against colleagues