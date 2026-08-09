Ukraine has purchased 70 ATACMS missiles from Turkey

Ukraine has purchased 70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles, 12 M270 MLRS launchers and tens of thousands of cluster munitions from Turkey, which it will use to bolster its firepower in both offensive and defensive operations against the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a US State Department report published in the official record of the US Congress for 6 August 2026, as reported by Censor.NET, citing NV.

Details

As noted, the supplies will be channelled through Turkish, Bulgarian and American defence and logistics companies that hold the relevant export licences.

The list of weapons planned for transfer to Ukraine includes:

12 M270 MLRS multiple launch rocket systems;

70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles;

2,524 unguided 227-mm M26 rockets with DPICM cluster warheads;

47,000 M509A1 203-mm cluster artillery shells for 2S7 Pion self-propelled guns.

Read more: ATACMS missiles strike military targets in Russia, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

For its part, the US State Department has stated that it is prepared to authorise the transfer, as it is in line with US policy objectives regarding security assistance.

When will the transfer begin?

The documents also note that Turkey is keen to reduce its stockpiles of obsolete weapons in order to redirect resources towards modernising and maintaining its existing systems. Ukraine, for its part, plans to use these assets to bolster its firepower in both offensive and defensive operations against Russian aggression.

It is reported that the transfer of weapons may begin once the US Congress has completed its review of the documents within the stipulated timeframe. The State Department submitted the relevant notifications to US lawmakers on 3 August 2026.

Read more: Biden administration did not provide Ukraine with ATACMS for long time because there were not enough of them - Sullivan