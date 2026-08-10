Russia plans to launch 200 missiles at Ukraine in a single attack, - USF Commander Madyar (updated)

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Madyar) said that Russia is currently capable of launching up to 77 missiles simultaneously and could increase this number to 200 in the future.

He made these remarks in an interview with the Associated Press, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, the Russian military is currently capable of simultaneously launching a salvo of 77 ballistic missiles, and plans to increase that number to 200.

"Even if they only manage half of that, it will all be flying at us," Brovdi said.

The only way to reduce the number of such missiles is to attack every facility involved in their production, according to the commander of the USF.

Update

Robert Brovdi later clarified the information concerning "a simultaneous missile salvo, which the enemy is currently capable of launching with more than 70 (77) missiles of DIFFERENT types from DIFFERENT launchers, ships and aircraft."

"The enemy is working to increase its simultaneous salvo to as many as 200 missiles, but this does not refer exclusively to ballistic missiles, as was interpreted and circulated in the headlines of leading Ukrainian media outlets, immediately reaching millions of readers.

"There was an unfortunate error in the English translation of the original Ukrainian-language audio recording," he explained.

Read more: USF could increase its strikes on Crimea sevenfold, but funding delays are preventing this, - Madyar