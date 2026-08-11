Large Wildberries logistics complex caught fire in Voronezh region: explosions were reported. VIDEO

On the night of 11 August, a major fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics complex in the Voronezh region of Russia. Prior to the fire, local residents reported hearing explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

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The fire broke out in the village of Aleksandrovka in the Novousmansky District. Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions, after which a fire broke out on the premises of the logistics complex.

ASTRA analysed video footage released by local residents and concluded that the fire had engulfed the Wildberries logistics complex.

The company’s press office confirmed the evacuation of staff in the region. However, the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the incident have not yet been officially reported.

What is known about the Wildberries logistics complex

The Wildberries logistics complex in the village of Aleksandrovka became fully operational in November 2025.

According to the Voronezh Region Investment Promotion Agency, the facility covers an area of 152,900 square metres. The complex is designed to store over 90 million SKUs.

RVB, a joint venture between Wildberries and Russ, invested around 11 billion roubles in the construction of the logistics centre.

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