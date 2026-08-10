Russian woman whines that Wildberries is selling their "destroyed" goods on other marketplaces. VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which an outraged Russian woman complains that the Wildberries marketplace is selling sellers’ "destroyed" goods on another platform, AliExpress.

As Censor.NET reports, the woman whines that she and thousands of other Russian sellers discovered their goods on AliExpress, even though, according to her, no one had authorised their transfer for sale on other platforms.

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According to the Russian woman, Wildberries has changed its terms and conditions several times since Ukrainian drone attacks on the marketplace’s warehouses. She claims that one of the latest changes introduced a clause allowing the company to list sellers’ goods on other platforms without their consent.

As a result, Russian sellers have found themselves in a somewhat paradoxical situation: while some believe their goods were destroyed in strikes on the warehouses, others suddenly find them listed for sale on third-party marketplaces.

Read more: USF could increase its strikes on Crimea sevenfold, but funding delays are preventing this, - Madyar

Watch more: Drones attacked Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg: fire broke out. VIDEO