Drones attacked Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg: fire broke out. VIDEO

On the morning of 7 August, explosions were heard in Yekaterinburg. Drones attacked another Wildberries warehouse.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Following the drone attack, a fire broke out on the marketplace’s warehouse premises.

The company confirmed the strike on the warehouse and stated that, following the start of the attack and the hits on the premises, a full evacuation of people from the warehouse complex was carried out. According to local sources, all staff and visitors have left the building and are outside.

The receipt of new deliveries at this logistics centre has been temporarily suspended, and shipments are being redirected to other warehouses in the network.

Yekaterinburg is located more than 2,000 kilometres from Ukraine

Yekaterinburg is one of Russia’s largest industrial centres and is situated more than 2,000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Recently, Ukrainian long-range drones have been increasingly striking military, industrial and logistics facilities deep within Russian territory.

Read more: Ukrainian drones attacked Wildberries warehouse near Tver for second time in two days, - Russian media