Ukrainian drones attacked Wildberries warehouse near Tver for second time in two days, - Russian media

The logistics center of the Russian marketplace Wildberries in the Tver Region has come under attack by Ukrainian drones for the second time in the past two days. Russian authorities report damage to the warehouse complex and a fire.

According to Censor.NET, The Moscow Times reports this, citing Tver Region Governor Vitaly Korolev and Russian Telegram channels.

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Russia claims a warehouse has been damaged

According to the governor, debris from the drones allegedly "slightly damaged the facade" of the Wildberries logistics complex in the Kalinin District.

Local residents reported an explosion, flames, and thick black smoke over the warehouse area.

"There was an explosion, followed by flames and thick black smoke," one of the eyewitnesses told a local public group.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, the fire broke out near the village of Palkino, which borders Tver.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of August 5: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

This is the second attack in two days

The last time this 77,000-square-meter logistics hub was attacked was on August 4. At that time, Russian authorities also reported damage to the wall of the warehouse complex, after which the facility temporarily suspended operations and the staff was evacuated.

The Moscow Times notes that over the past few weeks, Wildberries has already lost about 20% of its warehouse capacity due to attacks by Ukrainian drones.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of August 6, Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepted 605 Ukrainian drones over 17 regions of Russia, as well as over the Moscow region, occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

In addition, Russian sources reported a fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries—"Slavneft-YANOS" in the Yaroslavl Region.