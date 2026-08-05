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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of August 5: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of August 5.
According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:41 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading towards Odesa.
At 7:55 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.
Updated information
At 8:39 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were heading towards Chuhuiv and Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.
At 9:15 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
At 9:30 p.m., a UAV was spotted over Kharkiv. KABs were launched towards Zaporizhzhia.
Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!
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