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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of August 5: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and KABs on August 5

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of August 5.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:41 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading towards Odesa.

At 7:55 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 8:39 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were heading towards Chuhuiv and Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.

At 9:15 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

At 9:30 p.m., a UAV was spotted over Kharkiv. KABs were launched towards Zaporizhzhia.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

Watch more: Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO

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