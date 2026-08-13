Ukraine would only need 5 per cent of US Patriot interceptor missiles to get through winter, – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to receive at least 5 per cent of the US stockpile of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems in order to get through the winter and protect people’s lives. 10 per cent of the US stockpile would enable Ukraine to destroy all Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with CNN.

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Russia has increased the number of ballistic missile attacks

He noted that in 2025, Ukraine had 2.5 times more interceptor missiles than this year. Meanwhile, Russia has stepped up its attacks and is launching twice as many ballistic missiles every month.

"According to the United Nations, July was the deadliest month for the Ukrainian civilian population since April 2022.

Attacks take place every night, and four or five times a month we face large-scale strikes… These are horrific nights.

In fact, Ukrainians are very heroic, very resilient people. But they are tired," Zelenskyy emphasised.

He also added that he holds daily talks with allies regarding the Patriot system.

Read more: Trump refuses to grant Ukraine licences to produce Patriot systems over fears technology could fall into Russian hands – The Telegraph

"This is what I live with every day: from 1 per cent to 5 per cent. I have a few months and millions of phone calls… I’m trying to barter something for missiles… I’m doing some things I can’t even talk about. That doesn’t mean it’s illegal. But I can’t talk about it," said the Ukrainian president.

5 per cent will help us get through the winter

The President emphasised that even a fraction of the US stockpile of interceptor missiles could significantly strengthen Ukraine’s defences.

"If the US sells us 5 per cent of its interceptor missiles, we will get through the winter and save people’s lives. If they can sell us 10 per cent, we will destroy all Russian ballistic missiles. I have 1 per cent," Zelenskyy stated.

At the same time, there is a global shortage of missiles, which, according to CNN, has been exacerbated by the US war with Iran. As a result, Ukraine is feeling the shortage of air defence systems particularly acutely.

Ukraine could produce Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy also stated that there is still no certainty regarding the feasibility of Ukraine independently manufacturing Patriot interceptor missiles.

US President Donald Trump had previously stated his willingness to allow Ukraine to obtain the relevant licence. However, he subsequently expressed doubts about the idea. Representatives of the Patriot manufacturers have already visited Kyiv to discuss potential production.

"I hope I will succeed in this. At the moment, I don’t even have 5 per cent support, and I don’t have that kind of backing. And for me, this is a major challenge – one of the biggest I have faced since the very beginning of this war," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: It will take between 12 months and several years to ramp up production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy