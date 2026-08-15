Drone operators from 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment, in collaboration with SSU and Defence Intelligence, used ’Zozulya’ drones to destroy depot of occupiers’ rocket and artillery weapons in Crimea. VIDEO

Ukrainian ‘Zozulya’ drones destroyed a depot of the occupiers’ rocket and artillery weapons in Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out by pilots from the 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment in conjunction with their counterparts from the SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

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Ukrainian operators, using "Zozulya" strike drones, struck an enemy rocket and artillery weapons depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Footage released shows the moment Ukrainian drones struck and the enemy target exploded.

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