Ukraine-Russia talks could be possible in a year: Europe prepares plan - NYT

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are preparing a joint plan in case of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Europe is concerned about a deal between the U.S. and Russia that excludes it.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports on this.

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As the publication notes, European countries are seeking assurances that Washington and Moscow will not reach an agreement on Ukraine without consulting their European allies.

At the same time, there is growing concern in Europe about the unpredictability of the Trump administration’s policies, and there is a desire to play a direct role in a future settlement.

The war could become even more widespread

Western officials and analysts expect the war to escalate further. According to their assessments, Russian President Vladimir Putin may intensify attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure.

Some experts also do not rule out the possibility of a new mobilization in Russia. At the same time, according to their forecasts, such a decision may be postponed until after the parliamentary elections in Russia in mid-September.

Some analysts also fear further escalation against NATO countries. In their view, Moscow may attempt to test the Alliance’s readiness to respond to threats, particularly in light of hybrid attacks in Europe.

Putin Seeks Control Over Donbas

Putin had previously stated that Russia must establish full control over the Donbas. According to the NYT, whether or not this goal is achieved could affect the prospects for future negotiations.

Western officials and analysts quoted by the publication believe that if Russia is unable to achieve its stated goal by the fall of 2027, the likelihood of negotiations may increase.

Britain, France, and Germany want to play a key role

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany believe that they should be the main European participants in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine.

These countries are key members of the "coalition of the willing" that supports Ukraine, and they are also working on options for military and security guarantees for Kyiv following a possible end to the war.

At the same time, some of Europe’s smaller countries—in particular, the Baltic states and Hungary—do not fully trust Paris and Berlin to represent their interests.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Britain, Germany, and France are acting at Ukraine’s direct request and are making a significant contribution to its military support.

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